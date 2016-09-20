PolyMet sells stock to investment firm

PolyMet Mining Corp. on Tuesday announced it will sell $10 million of stock in a "private placement" to raise money for ongoing efforts to develop its copper mine near Hoyt Lakes.

While the buyer wasn't disclosed in U.S. securities releases it was identified in the Canadian securities filing as Toronto-based Paradigm Capital Inc.

Paradigm has agreed to purchase 10 million "units" of PolyMet stock for $7.5 million and "PolyMet has received additional direct interest for 3.3 million units for $2.5 million."

The deal will see PolyMet issue $10 million worth of common stock, with Paradigm also receiving a half-warrant of stock for every share purchased. That allows Paradigm in the future to be able to exercise a full warrant and purchase a share of PolyMet stock at $1. The warrants come with the current purchase, but they are exercisable at a later time and will bring additional money into PolyMet at that point in time, the company said.

The company, which as yet has no income, needs the money to continue plans for its open pit mine and processing center that would the first ever copper-nickel facility in Minnesota.

PolyMet is currently applying for state permits and continuing design and planning of the proposed operations. The company also will need to raise money to start construction if and when all permits are issued.

Investopedia defines a private placement as the sale of securities to a relatively small number of select investors as a way of raising capital. Investors involved in private placements are usually large banks, mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds.