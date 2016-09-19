Housing: Seller's market in Twin Ports

Area housing prices hit a record high this summer as the area's real estate market continued to heat up.

The median sale price for Northeastern Minnesota homes reached $171,000 in July and fell just slightly to $165,000 in August, according to a Duluth Area Association of Realtors report.

"This is the best time to sell a house in Duluth since 2007," said real estate agent Brok Hansmeyer with RE/MAX 1 Zenith City Group.

A dwindling inventory of homes for sale — a 10 percent drop since August 2015 — and a competitive buyer's market is putting pressure on prices. At the same time, more homes are selling, and they're selling faster.

"I'd say there's significant activity in the marketplace," said Bob Franseen with Edina Realty and a member of the DAAR board of directors. "Many multiple offers, a continued shortage of inventory and a significant number of buyers."

There were 22.3 percent more closed sales this August compared to last year even as fewer new listings came on the market — all elements adding to the 6.2 percent rise in median sale prices year over year.

Though prices may stay higher for the foreseeable future, Hansmeyer said it's not exactly sky's the limit.

"Duluth is odd like that — our ups and downs are pretty minimal," he said. "In 2008, 2012 our prices went down a bit, but we weren't like the Twin Cities."

The median sale price bottomed out at the beginning of 2012 below $110,000, but even that valley was short-lived. (More activity in the market during the summer months tends to bring the median price up.)

Duluth's median home prices reached $159,000 so far this year, a 3.2 percent increase from the same time last year. Hermantown remains on the higher end, with a $256,000 median price. Cloquet clocked in at $135,000, roughly the same as the year before.

Minnesota as a whole saw an 8 percent increase in median sale prices between August 2015 and August 2016, where it sat at $215,000. The median reached a new peak of $218,500 in June.

Douglas County median prices reached $148,000 in August, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association. That's a 2-percent increase from the year before and just shy of where prices were in August 2007, though prices through the year so far are above pre-recession levels.

Another sign the recession is becoming ancient history: Foreclosure rates have dropped off in the area as well, with Duluth and Superior both seeing less foreclosure activity than the country as a whole, according to RealtyTrac.

Now the biggest problem facing the Twin Ports housing market is making sure there's enough to go around.

"We could use some more good houses on the market," Franseen said. "If people want to sell, this is a great time to do it. Interest rates are still fabulous."

There has been much speculation about an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve — unlikely until after the election — which could eventually push the low end of mortgage rates up a point to 4.5 percent. That might not have too big of an effect locally, Hansmeyer said.

"They've been talking about interest rates rising for six years or so," he said. "If someone is looking to get a loan now and it goes from 3.5 to 4.5? I don't think it will change much."

The seller's market is expected to continue, nationally at least, though experts don't expect any bubbles will burst as violently as they did in 2008.

Hansmeyer said it's hard for prices in Duluth to get too inflated even as the market heats up.

"It's a brutally honest market. Buyers have never been more educated on value, and they're feeling the pinch of the market."

Breakout Numbers:

Northeastern Minnesota housing

August median home sale price: $165,000

Price increase from August 2015: 6.2 percent

Increase in closed sales since August 2015: 22.3 percent

Decline in homes for sale since August 2015: 10 percent