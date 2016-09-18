Biz buzz for Sept. 19

* Holy Rosary School announced the following new faculty members: associate pastor of Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary the Rev. Timothy Lange ; science and math teacher Kyle Bakas ; English and social studies teacher Eric Lassila ; music teacher and library-technology teacher K.T. Mueller ; fourth-grade teacher Tamsin Nelson ; art/architecture teacher Travis Rains ; kindergarten co-teacher Kellie Scissons ; and Spanish teacher Bridget Zuk .

* Duluth-based Northspan Group hired Karl Schuettler of Duluth as director of marketing, research and analysis. Schuettler earned his bachelor’s degree in regional and comparative studies from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and his master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. Before joining Northspan, Schuettler worked as a planning analyst with Hennepin County Human Services and Public Health Department and as a business development intern for Duluth-based Area Partnership for Economic Expansion.

* Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce announced Bill Humes of Duluth was named to its board of directors. Humes is the general manager at Grandma’s Saloon and Grill-Miller Hill. He’s worked with Grandma’s for the past 29 years in multiple locations.

* Minnesota Ballet hired dancers for the upcoming performance season.

Three new company members come from the international dance scene, completing study-in-America training programs. From Australia, Jordan Carney studied at Charlesworth Ballet Institute in Perth and the Washington Ballet and apprenticed with the Sarasota Ballet. From Japan, Ryo Munakata studied at Etoile Ballet School in Ikeda and for the past four years studied on scholarship at American Ballet Theatre’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. From the Dominican Republic, José Miguel Rodriguez studied at Ballet Clasico Santiago and in Boston Ballet’s pre-professional program.

Other new company members come from American training programs. Casey Pereira studied at Joffrey Ballet School and San Francisco Ballet School and danced with the Silicon Valley Ballet. Emma Stratton studied summers on scholarship at Harid Conservatory and Kirov Academy. She danced with Columbia Classical Ballet in South Carolina. Sarah White studied in the pre-professional program at Miami City Ballet School and danced for Florida Dance Theatre. Charles Clark received a bachelor’s degree in dance from Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids, Mich. While there, he was a principal guest artist with companies throughout Michigan.

New apprentice Ruben Medina studied on a Lou Conte Dance Scholarship at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. He trained and performed with Ruth Page Civic Ballet.

New trainee Rachel Fuchs graduated from School of the Minnesota Ballet, studied in Boston Ballet’s summer program and received the Rose Mary Harmeier Hoene Dance award in 2014.

* Mandie Aalto of Grand Rapids was promoted to executive director by Advocates for Family Peace. Aalto most recently served as AFP’s business manager. She holds a degree in business administration from Bemidji State University.

* Sisu Healthcare IT Solutions of Duluth hired Steve Lawlor as chief information security officer. Lawlor has more than 20 years of experience in health care information technology, has a master’s degree in business administration from Butler University in Indianapolis and holds a Certified Information Systems Security Professional certification.

* Essentia Health announced the following hires:

Monica McDevitt joined Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic as a family nurse practitioner. McDevitt earned a master’s degree in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

St. Mary’s-Heart and Vascular Center welcomed Dr. Jason Wu as a cardiologist. Wu earned a medical degree from the University of Toledo (Ohio) College of Medicine. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor and a fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He is certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

* Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce announced Jim Swanson of Hermantown as the recipient of their Outstanding Ambassador Award. Swanson is the business services specialist at Hermantown Federal Credit Union and has worked there for 29 years.

* Ken Butler, owner of and attorney at Kenneth Butler law firm in Duluth, was named a Super Lawyer by Minnesota Super Lawyer magazine. Outside of work, Butler is a member of the St. Louis County Civil Service Commission, a director with the Duluth Airport Authority and Bentleyville Tour of Lights, and former president of Goodwill Industries of Duluth.

* Christopher LaForge, a Duluth native, was named Master Trainer of the Year by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council for his 25 years of volunteer work as an advanced photovoltaic design and installation instructor for solar professionals. LaForge is the CEO of Great Northern Solar, a renewable energy company based in Port Wing.

* Halvor Lines of Superior was awarded platinum recognition by Truckload Carrier’s Association as part of the 2015 National Safety Awards. The trucking company was recognized for overall safety.

* USA Today readers voted Vikre Distillery of Duluth the Best Craft Specialty Spirits during USA Today’s online voting contest 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

Biz Buzz is a collection of business news tidbits from around the region. Send your business openings or closings, personnel changes or other news of interest in the business community to Biz Buzz, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802, email biz@duluthnews.com, or fax (218) 720-4120. The deadline for submissions is noon Friday.