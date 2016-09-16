Duluth's Vikre voted best specialty distillery

Duluth's Vikre Distillery on Friday received a national accolade when it was voted the No. 1 craft specialty spirits distillery in the country.

The Canal Park business was one of 20 distilleries chosen by USA Today to be put to a weeks-long public vote in its 10Best series of contests — and imbibers in Duluth and beyond turned out in force to support Vikre.

"The support we received was absolutely humbling, fun, silly, awesome and, of course, happy-making," the distillery wrote on its Facebook page.

Vikre released its first lot of gin early in 2014 and also makes whiskey, vodka and aquavit, a Scandinavian specialty.

"The owner's Norwegian roots shine through in the aged and un-aged aquavits, made from malted barley, fermented, distilled and infused with warm Scandinavian spices," reads the USA Today 10Best contest site.

Taking silver was Headframe Spirits in Butte, Mont., and Huber's Starlight Distillery in Starlight, Ind., took third. Tattersall Distilling of Minneapolis nabbed sixth place.